Today is US Constitution Day

39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed what is now the US Constitution, sending it out to the states for ratification on Sept. 17, 1787.
*The first 10 Amendments are known as the Bill of Rights.
The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom of the press. It’s the bedrock protection for all Americans.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press, or of the right of the people peacefully to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
The Second Amendment ‘ensures’ that we, the people, keep these Constitutional rights!
