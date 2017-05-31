“Today stinks”- Local pickle maker closes today

Miss Jenny’s Pickles, based in Kernersville, is shutting down as of Wednesday.

Jenny Fulton, the company’s owner, stated that one of the reasons for the shut-down is ‘increasing competition from large pickle-makers’. Fulton started Miss Jenny’s Pickles some eight years ago at Fountain of Life church in Kernersville. When the business outgrew the space, it moved to the Winston Lake YMCA, then to its current headquarters in Kernersville.

What’s next for owner Jenny Fulton? She’s going on a long-planned trip to France. “It’s been planned for over a year, so I’m going. Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/Wpgwc5