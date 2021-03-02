Today is ‘Read Across America Day’

Fact: Children who spend more time reading, do better in school.

March 2 is ‘Read Across America Day’ organized by the National Education Association in the late 1990s with the objective of motivating American children to read. Read Across America Day is celebrated annually on March 2nd, along with Dr. Seuss’ birthday (children’s author Theodor Geisel).

Read Across America Day Facts

According to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, the average amount of time Americans spent reading for pleasure per day = roughly 15 minutes.

According to Amazon.com, the top selling children’s books in 2020 were: The Incredibles (Disney), Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (J.K Rowling) and I Love You to the Moon and Back (Amelia Hepworth)

Reading books can have many health benefits.

According to lifehack.org, reading can improve your focus and concentration, your analytical skills, your memory, and your knowledge. You can reduce stress and lower the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia by reading. https://www.wincalendar.com/Read-Across-America-Day