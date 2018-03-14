Search
Today is ‘Pi’ Day 3.14. Food deals…

Verne HillMar 14, 2018Comments Off on Today is ‘Pi’ Day 3.14. Food deals…

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. So, for any circle, dividing its circumference by its diameter will give you the exact same number:   3.14159265359 …or pi.

Pi Day Deals…

CicisBuy an adult buffet at regular price Wednesday and get a second adult buffet for $3.14.

Hungry Howie’s: With the purchase of any Howie Bread at regular menu price Tuesday and Wednesday, get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with promo code PI18. Florida locations are not participating in this promotion.

Pieology: New and existing Pie Life members, buy a regular-priced custom or chef-inspired 11-inch thin crust pizza and get any thin crust pizza for $3.14 Wednesday with an email coupon. Limit one coupon per transaction, per visit and this offer isn’t valid on online orders or on orders placed over the phone.

Bojangles’Get three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14 Wednesday while supplies last at participating locations.

Whole Foods Market: Take $3.14 off large bakery pies Wednesday, while supplies last.

More deals:  https://goo.gl/XENjZM

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
