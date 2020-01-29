Today is National Puzzle Day (Jan 29)

Whether it’s a crossword, jigsaw, trivia, word searches, brain teasers or Soduku – puzzles put our minds to work.
Solving puzzles helps reinforce existing connections between our brain cells.
FYI: Jigsaw puzzles are especially good for improving short-term memory.
https://classifieds.usatoday.com/uncategorized/the-surprising-benefits-of-puzzle-solving-for-adults/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill
