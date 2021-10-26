Today is National Pumpkin Day (fun facts)

The word ‘pumpkin’ comes from the Greek word, ‘pepon’, which means “large melon.”

Pumpkins, which originated in Central America, are considered a fruit in the squash family.

The earliest pumpkin pie made in America was quite different than the pumpkin pie we enjoy today. Pilgrims and early settlers made pumpkin pie by hollowing out a pumpkin, filling the shell with milk, honey and spices and baking it.

Pumpkins take about 85 days to mature. So, the pumpkins that we purchase in October were planted in July!