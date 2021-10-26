The word ‘pumpkin’ comes from the Greek word, ‘pepon’, which means “large melon.”
Pumpkins, which originated in Central America, are considered a fruit in the squash family.
The earliest pumpkin pie made in America was quite different than the pumpkin pie we enjoy today. Pilgrims and early settlers made pumpkin pie by hollowing out a pumpkin, filling the shell with milk, honey and spices and baking it.
Pumpkins take about 85 days to mature. So, the pumpkins that we purchase in October were planted in July! https://www.farmersalmanac.com/little-known-pumpkin-facts-2186
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Wednesday News, October 27, 2021 - October 27, 2021
- Next Step Ministries remembers victims of domestic violence - October 26, 2021
- Today is National Pumpkin Day (fun facts) - October 26, 2021