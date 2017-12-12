Krispy Kreme is offering ‘Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts’ on Tuesday only.
Learn more: www.krispykreme.com/gingerbreadglaze
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Today is National Ginger Bread (House) Day - December 12, 2017
- Five tips to relieve holiday stress - December 12, 2017
- “A Night of Reflection: Luminaria Labyrinth Walk” on Dec 12 - December 12, 2017