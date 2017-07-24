Today is ‘National Drive-Thru’ Day

Pre-Fast Food: The Drive-Thru started with ‘banks’ back in the 1930s. Things You Didn’t Know About Fast Food Drive-Thru (s) https://goo.gl/hD9bmZ

Based on surveys: Wendy’s has quickest service, Chick-fil-A is most accurate.

-Panera studied drive-thrus for 10 years before opening one.

-Chipotle is a drive-thru holdout, and may never give in.

*Mid-afternoon is when drive-thru(s) are fastest and friendliest.

Fact: McDonald’s opened its first drive-thru in Arizona (in 1975) to serve soldiers not permitted to leave their cars while wearing army fatigues outside their military base in Arizona. https://goo.gl/e15a9J

