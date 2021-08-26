Search
Home Blog Today is National DOG Day!

Today is National DOG Day!

Aug 26, 2021

Ways to Celebrate National Dog Day with your Four-Legged Bestie  https://parade.com/1252807/stephanieosmanski/national-dog-day/

 

We would LOVE to see your dog photos!  You can post them on our Facebook page!

 

Puppuccino at Starbucks?  Yes. Puppuccinos, usually free, are actually just a cup of dog-friendly whipped cream (no coffee or tea!).  https://parade.com/1252807/stephanieosmanski/national-dog-day/

 

Verne Hill

