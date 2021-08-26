Ways to Celebrate National Dog Day with your Four-Legged Bestie https://parade.com/1252807/stephanieosmanski/national-dog-day/
We would LOVE to see your dog photos! You can post them on our Facebook page!
Puppuccino at Starbucks? Yes. Puppuccinos, usually free, are actually just a cup of dog-friendly whipped cream (no coffee or tea!). https://parade.com/1252807/stephanieosmanski/national-dog-day/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Today is National DOG Day! - August 26, 2021
- BTS: Slow down in School Zones. Stop for school buses - August 26, 2021
- Local Covid updates -August 2021 - August 26, 2021