Today is #GIVING TUESDAY

Verne HillDec 01, 2020Comments Off on Today is #GIVING TUESDAY

The annual event that kicks-off the season of charitable ‘giving back’!

 

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart,

not reluctantly or under compulsion,

 for God loves a cheerful giver.”  2 Corinthians 9:7

 

According to a recent Harris poll…

Nearly two in five American households say they’re making less money since the start of the pandemic. That has affected charitable giving a bit—one in five respondents say they have given less to charity recently compared to before the pandemic.

Good News: Of the people surveyed who say they are still giving, more than half say they’ve been donating the same amount since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 21% say they now give more than they used to.

Hunger relief has received the most charitable giving (34%) followed by religious organizations (31%) and health and medical organizations (29%).

https://www.fastcompany.com/90563856/how-the-covid-19-pandemic-has-changed-how-we-give-to-charity

 

“The pandemic is motivating a lot of generosity.  People are finding generosity as an antidote to fear, uncertainty and division.”  –Woodrow Rosenbaum, chief data officer for #GivingTuesday

 NOTE: There is an extra incentive for those who donate to charity this year: Taxpayers can take a charitable deduction for the first $300 dollars they donate without having to itemize their taxes.

        

Thank you for ‘financially’ supporting WBFJ-FM

WBFJ, a non-profit broadcast ministry, has been serving the community through Christ-centered music, concerts and local events – since 1994.   Always safe for the whole family for over 25 years!  *Make your one-time gift, online at https://www.wbfj.fm/support-wbfj/

Previous PostWednesday News, December 02, 2020
WBFJ Your Family Station

