Today is #GIVING TUESDAY

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart,

not reluctantly or under compulsion,

for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7

According to a recent Harris poll…

Nearly two in five American households say they’re making less money since the start of the pandemic. That has affected charitable giving a bit—one in five respondents say they have given less to charity recently compared to before the pandemic.

Good News: Of the people surveyed who say they are still giving, more than half say they’ve been donating the same amount since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 21% say they now give more than they used to.

Hunger relief has received the most charitable giving (34%) followed by religious organizations (31%) and health and medical organizations (29%).

“The pandemic is motivating a lot of generosity. People are finding generosity as an antidote to fear, uncertainty and division.” –Woodrow Rosenbaum, chief data officer for #GivingTuesday

NOTE: There is an extra incentive for those who donate to charity this year: Taxpayers can take a charitable deduction for the first $300 dollars they donate without having to itemize their taxes.

