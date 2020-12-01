Today is #GIVING TUESDAY

The annual event that kicks-off the season of charitable ‘giving back’!
“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart,
not reluctantly or under compulsion,
for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7
According to a recent Harris poll…
Nearly two in five American households say they’re making less money since the start of the pandemic. That has affected charitable giving a bit—one in five respondents say they have given less to charity recently compared to before the pandemic.
Good News: Of the people surveyed who say they are still giving, more than half say they’ve been donating the same amount since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 21% say they now give more than they used to.
Hunger relief has received the most charitable giving (34%) followed by religious organizations (31%) and health and medical organizations (29%).
“The pandemic is motivating a lot of generosity. People are finding generosity as an antidote to fear, uncertainty and division.” –Woodrow Rosenbaum, chief data officer for #GivingTuesday
NOTE: There is an extra incentive for those who donate to charity this year: Taxpayers can take a charitable deduction for the first $300 dollars they donate without having to itemize their taxes.
Thank you for ‘financially’ supporting WBFJ-FM
WBFJ, a non-profit broadcast ministry, has been serving the community through Christ-centered music, concerts and local events – since 1994. Always safe for the whole family for over 25 years! *Make your one-time gift, online at https://www.wbfj.fm/support-wbfj/
