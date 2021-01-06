Today is Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day

Remembering the wise men who brought the ‘baby Jesus’ gifts and bowed down and worshiped the Son of God. https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-stories/three-wise-men.html
“When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.” Matthew 2:10-12
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
