TobyMac launches foundation to honor late son, Truett

“God is the God of the hills AND the valleys”
TobyMac has asked that in lieu of flowers in response to the death of his 21-year-old son, who passed away last week, that people give to a charity he started in Truett’s name. Donations made in Truett’s name will help send “at risk youth to college…
to get an education – to pursue music – to get the chance to chase their dreams.”
Note: 100% of donations will be used to fund scholarships in partnership with the Global Orphan Project. Donate: https://www.classy.org/give/255831/#!/donation/checkout
https://www.christianpost.com/news/tobymac-launches-foundation-honor-son-truett.html?
VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150
QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life."
