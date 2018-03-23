TLC rebooting ‘Trading Spaces’ on April 7

Trading Spaces is coming back with the original cast members (including designers Doug, Genevieve, Hildi, Vern, Frank and Laurie Smith). Plus, celebrity carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse have signed on, too.

Oh, and host – Paige Davis – will be back. To get us pumped for the reboot, TLC is airing re-runs every Friday evening leading up to the new premiere.

The new Trading Spaces reboot begins April 7th (8pm) on TLC.

