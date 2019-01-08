Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tips: Winter Driving Safety

Tips: Winter Driving Safety

Verne HillJan 08, 2019Comments Off on Tips: Winter Driving Safety

Like

Winter Driving Safety

Few are off the hook when it comes to dangerous winter driving conditions: according to the Federal Highway Administration, 70% of the United States’ roads are in areas that receive 5 or more inches of snowfall a year. What’s more, during the coldest months, well over 100,000 people are injured annually in crashes on icy or snowy roads.

Follow these tips to keep you, your family, and your car safe.

Ready your vehicle for winter weather​

  • Get a tune up. Make sure everything in your vehicle is in working condition: ignition, battery, transmission brakes, spark plugs, filters, fan belts, etc.
  • Keep your tires inflated. Because of low temperatures and icy roads, you run a heightened risk of flats. Adequate tire pressure will help prevent them.
  • Top up your fluids. Your vehicle should always be flush with oil, antifreeze, and especially, windshield wiper fluid.
  • Use the right tires. If you live in a hilly region where road conditions are unpredictable, installing winter tires with added traction may be necessary.

Make sure to store the essentials

  • Things to keep you warm. Keep blankets, boots, and cold weather clothes in your trunk in case of a breakdown.
  • Flashlights and flares. Use these tools to alert other motorists of your presence in case of an emergency. Matches and extra batteries for the flashlights are a good idea, too.
  • A fully-inflated spare tire, tripod jack and wrench. These should always be in your car if you get a flat, but in winter the need is especially immediate.
  • Tools to keep the snow at bay. Don’t leave home without your ice scraper and snow brush. You really won’t want to have to use your hands.

Know how to drive in snowy conditions

  • Maintain an increased stopping distance. With the added risk of slides and spinouts, stay farther away from other vehicles than you would during other seasons: around 8 seconds between your car and others.
  • Handle hills correctly. Don’t flood the gas at the crest of a hill, let your inertia bring you to the top. Never stop mid-way up a hill.
  • Don’t brake too quickly or forcefully. This will cause you to lose traction and cause steering wheel lockup.
  • Accelerate slowly. Hitting the gas when the road is slippery will cause you to skid and lose control. Ease into every acceleration.

Know how to handle a snow drift or breaking down

  • Don’t run the engine. Tempting to keep warm in frigid weather, but if your exhaust pipe is clogged, you run the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Don’t try to push your car out of the snow. This could lead to overexertion or worse, the car might drift in your direction.
  • Stay in your car. The nearest gas station may not seem far, but if weather conditions shift, just ten minutes outdoors could lead to exposure. Call for help, ignite a flare, or tie a bright colored cloth on your antenna to indicate you are in need of help.

https://www.alarms.org/infographic-winter-driving-safety/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFacing 2019 Without Fear
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 09, 2019

National Clean Off Your Desk Day. Tips to help get organized…

Verne HillJan 09, 2019

DCCC: Info meeting for Homeschoolers / High Schoolers (Jan 14)

Verne HillJan 09, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
9
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 9 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Jan
11
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 11 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
6:30 pm “War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
“War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
“War Room” is a film about a couple who seem to have it all. However, they soon discover what is important in life through the power of prayer! It’s Free  /  Rated: PG For more[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes