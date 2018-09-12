Tips: Wind-proofing your deck or patio furniture

There is also nothing more annoying than chasing your patio furniture across the lawn or down the block. Some practical tips include:
Stack Your Chairs
Staking down your outdoor stuff
Bungee Cords and nylon cords
(Unique) Museum or Earthquake Gel?
(Optional?) Bring the Patio Furniture Indoors
Read more: https://learn.livingdirect.com/wind-proof-patio-furniture/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- USDA:Food Safety Tips during Extreme Weather - September 12, 2018
- Red Cross: Critical need for blood donors - September 12, 2018
- IKEA: Your personal 3D printed “Ubik” gaming chair - September 12, 2018