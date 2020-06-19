Even as the temperature rises, the CDC still recommends wearing face masks. In some places – masks (or face coverings) are required. Luckily there are some strategies to help make ‘masking up’ more bearable in warm weather.

Choose your material

Make sure your mask is reasonably breathable. Recommendation: Using a mask that is made from 100% cotton. According to the CDC, good options include woven cotton sheets and T-shirt fabric.

Check the fit

Your mask should be somewhat snug on your face, but you don’t want it to be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. Try out different masks for the best fit for YOU!

Bring extras

Cloth masks should not be worn when they become damp or wet. So switch them out more when the temps go up! BTW: Health-care workers are often advised to take a 15-minute break from wearing their mask every two hours to give their skin time to air out.

Limit how long you wear one

Masks, the CDC says, should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies. You may not need one when driving alone in your car, or sitting solo on your porch — as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing.

Take care of your skin

Hot summer weather can cause moisture to build up under a mask, which can irritate your skin. If your skin does become irritated due to using a mask, experts recommend using a (non-pore-blocking) moisturizer — and avoid products like petroleum jelly. Ladies, experts recommend NOT wearing makeup under a mask, as it could further clog your pores.

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/5-tips-for-wearing-face-masks-in-hot-weather/collection_dd161c11-9446-5ec8-8a65-ca476ef9a3d3.html#4