TIPS: Ways to reuse, recycle your (real) Christmas tree

TIPS: Ways to reuse, recycle your (real) Christmas tree

Verne Hill Jan 04, 2021

Don’t throw away the tree once the Christmas season is over.

Check out the 7 ways to reuse or recycle your Christmas tree.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/how-to-plans/how-to/g2384/6-ways-to-reuse-your-christmas-tree/

NOTE: The city of Winston-Salem is collecting your old (real) Christmas tree to use as mulch for its parks and roadsides.

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. Please be aware that it may take several weeks to collect all the trees. SOURCE: CityLink 311.

*If you want to dispose of your real trees quickly can take them to SEVERAL locations recycling through Jan. 31, 2021. For more information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://journalnow.com/news/local/christmas-trees-can-be-dropped-at-curbside-for-collection-in-winston-salem/

Verne Hill

Previous Post Have you gotten your $600 yet? 
WBFJ Your Family Station

