Tips: Washing bed sheets correctly?

Washing bed sheets seems pretty straightforward. Unfortunately, a lot of us are washing our bedding all wrong? Experts in the field ‘lay down the logic’ about washing bedding…

Hot or Cold?

For all sheets, experts recommend washing in a cold. Cold water is more sustainable and it reduces wear and tear, as well as fading.

Drying your sheets.

Many experts suggest ‘line-drying’ your sheets outside! Line-drying preserves your sheets original fibers, colors and elasticity.

How often should you wash your bed sheets?

Every 1-2 weeks.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/14/cnn-underscored/how-to-wash-comforter-sheets/