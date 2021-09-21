Tips: Washing bed sheets correctly?

Washing bed sheets seems pretty straightforward. Unfortunately, a lot of us are washing our bedding all wrong? Experts in the field ‘lay down the logic’ about washing bedding…
Hot or Cold?
For all sheets, experts recommend washing in a cold. Cold water is more sustainable and it reduces wear and tear, as well as fading.
Drying your sheets.
Many experts suggest ‘line-drying’ your sheets outside! Line-drying preserves your sheets original fibers, colors and elasticity.
How often should you wash your bed sheets?
Every 1-2 weeks.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/14/cnn-underscored/how-to-wash-comforter-sheets/
