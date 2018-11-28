Search
Tips: Tire Pressure Safety

Nov 28, 2018

Proper tire inflation is among the most important car maintenance activities.

-Check your tire pressure monthly. Tires lose roughly 1 pound per square inch of pressure per month and 1 psi per 10 degrees of outside temperature.

-Don’t rely on your car’s tire pressure monitoring sensor — and certainly not the old kick-the-tires test — to tell you when it’s time to add air.

-To check your tire’s pressure, pick up a gauge at any auto parts store. Pop the cap, press the gauge onto the valve stem and get a reading of your tire’s current pressure. Then add or subtract air as necessary.

-Know your specs. It’s a common misconception that the correct tire pressure is listed on the sidewall of the tire; that figure is actually the maximum pressure the tire can handle and it’s way higher than the pressure you should be using.

-Newer cars list the tire pressure on the driver-side doorframe, or you can check your owner’s manual.

-Know which is which. Cars have at least three separate pressure ratings listed: one for the front, one for the rear and one for the spare (if your car has one).

-And yes, Check your spare to see if it needs air!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sponsor-story/cars-dot-com/2018/09/21/tire-pressure-101/1380401002/

