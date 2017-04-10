Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tips: Surviving the Spring Allergy Season
allergy-1738191_960_720

Tips: Surviving the Spring Allergy Season

Verne HillApr 10, 2017Comments Off on Tips: Surviving the Spring Allergy Season

Like

If you haven’t noticed, the biggest tip to preventing allergies this spring season is to be prepared. Here are some simple, yet useful tips to help with seasonal allergies…

  1. Shower at Night

When you’re out and about during the day, your clothing and hair get covered in grass and pollen spores. If you shower in the morning, that means you’re bringing the day’s allergens into your home and bed. By showering at night, or in the early evening, all of those pesky irritants get washed away and you will not be introducing them into your personal space (bedding, couch, etc.).

  1. Close Your Windows

Bathing at night won’t help much if your house is already full of allergens. Keeping the windows closed during peak pollen hours can help reduce the amount of irritation you experience in your own home. When are peak hours? Pollen levels tend to rise until daily highs around noon with the lowest concentrations before dawn and in the evening. Other environmental factors contribute to the intensity of pollen: rainy days suppress pollen while windy days move them around and cause more severe symptoms.

Be warned: keeping the windows closed isn’t always enough! Did you know, depending on your home’s ventilation system, one third of the outside air can still get in? Having your A/C unit circulate or installing a filter with a MERV level of 11 or higher can reduce internal pollen counts even more.

  1. Keep Your Pets Clean

All the efforts you go through to keep your house clean can mean nothing if your pet tracks in all sorts of irritating allergens.

Keep your hypoallergenic dog irritant free by bathing him or her twice a month. Don’t forget to wipe them with a damp towel before they go in the house and keep them out of your bedroom, if you can. That way everyone is happy and still breathing freely.

  1. Drink Tea!

Some people like it for the flavor, some because it helps them sleep, you might be happy to hear it helps relieve allergies. Tea can help your sneezing, congestion, or itchiness and it pairs well with your night-time bath. Tea is a wonderful beverage and there’s an option for everyone, so give it a try!

  1. Spice Up Your Life

One of the biggest pains of allergy symptoms is congestion. A stuffy nose makes it hard to enjoy your favorite activities. Clear out your nasal passage by adding more spicy foods to your diet. Cayenne pepper, horse radish, or hot sauce are easy to add to any meal and add a world of flavor.

For you adventurous eaters, you can try something spicy and fermented like kimchi. The spice opens your nasal passages and taste buds.

  1. Wear Sunglasses

Allergens like pollen get picked up and moved by the wind. If you’ve noticed your eyes itch on windy days, this may be why. Reduce the likelihood of having to rub your eyes by blocking pollen entry by wearing your favorite sunglasses. Avoiding allergies never looked so good!

  1. Know What’s Coming

If you haven’t noticed, the biggest tip to preventing allergies this spring season is to be prepared. The best way is to know what’s coming. By watching the weather and checking the pollen count, you’ll know how much preparation is needed per day.

Websites like www.pollen.com provide you with forecasts and even offer apps for your phone for quick use.          https://goo.gl/aI1UU9

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostPassion: Holy Week Timeline
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

cross-66700_960_720

Passion: Holy Week Timeline

Verne HillApr 10, 2017

636274040867827847-Apple-II

Retro: 4 things in your basement that are worth thousands?

Verne HillApr 10, 2017

ap_17032039653996_sq-ced96c2a5b68b155864c0a4317f32abb70bc1a2e-s300-c85

Senate approves Gorsuch to US Supreme Court

Verne HillApr 10, 2017

Community Events

Apr
10
Mon
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 10 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
12:00 pm Groundbreaking for The Dragonfly... @ The Dragonfly House (Mocksville)
Groundbreaking for The Dragonfly... @ The Dragonfly House (Mocksville)
Apr 10 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Join us as we celebrate the groundbreaking for our new center on Valley Road in Mocksville, NC! Dignitaries from across our service area will be on hand to support our mission to reduce the devastating[...]
12:40 pm The Compassion Experience @ Mercy Hill Church (Greensboro)
The Compassion Experience @ Mercy Hill Church (Greensboro)
Apr 10 @ 12:40 pm – 8:20 pm
The Compassion Experience is an interactive self-guided journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries such as Guatemala, Uganda and the Philippines. Each child’s story starts in hardship but ends in hope. In over[...]
6:15 pm “Run For God” Bible Study & 5k @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
“Run For God” Bible Study & 5k @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Apr 10 @ 6:15 pm – 8:00 pm
The “Run for God” is a practical guide to running a 12-week training plan aimed at completing a 5k while maintaining a Christian focus. The program will conclude on Saturday, May 13 with a 5k event![...]
6:30 pm “Nutrition 101” Seminar @ Village Juice Company (Winston-Salem)
“Nutrition 101” Seminar @ Village Juice Company (Winston-Salem)
Apr 10 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Guest Speakers: Dr. Tom & Marissa Nixon of Twin City Health The seminar will cover the role nutrition plays in cellular detox, including juicing, bone broth, whole foods & more! It’s Free /  For more[...]

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes