Keeping you and your family safe
Stay Hydrated…
FYI: Drink half of your body weight (in ounces) in water J
Take lots of breaks if you must work outside
Better yet, work early and late when the sun is Not so extreme
Wear Sunscreen…
Don’t’ forget to shake the bottle.
Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.
*Re-apply every two hours.
Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)…
If you have AC and they don’t, invite your next door neighbor over for a meal or homemade ice cream
Check on your outdoor pets
FYI: If you can’t put your hand on the ground for at least 5 seconds, it’s not safe for your pet’s paws.
Water safety…
Never swim alone…plus it’s more fun to swim as a group!
Food safety…
Use common sense to prevent foodborne illnesses:
Wash your hands often
Keep ‘cold foods – cold’
And throw out that potato salad after a couple of hours…
Search by topic… www.wakehealth.edu
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tips: Surviving Extreme Heat - July 17, 2019
- New: Planned Parenthood has fired its president… - July 17, 2019
- Are the Russians using FaceApp to access YOUR accounts? - July 17, 2019