Tips: Surviving Extreme Heat

Verne Hill Jul 17, 2019

Keeping you and your family safe

 

Stay Hydrated…

FYI: Drink half of your body weight (in ounces) in water  J

 

 

Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Better yet, work early and late when the sun is Not so extreme

 

 

Wear Sunscreen…

Don’t’ forget to shake the bottle.

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every two hours.

 

 

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)…

If you have AC and they don’t, invite your next door neighbor over for a meal or homemade ice cream

 

 

Check on your outdoor pets

FYI:  If you can’t put your hand on the ground for at least 5 seconds, it’s not safe for your pet’s paws.

 

Water safety…

Never swim alone…plus it’s more fun to swim as a group!

 

 

Food safety…

Use common sense to prevent foodborne illnesses:

Wash your hands often

Keep ‘cold foods – cold’

And throw out that potato salad after a couple of hours…

 

Verne Hill

