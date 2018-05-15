Tips to having a Successful Garage Sale

A yard sale is a perfect way to clear out the clutter and make some extra cash. Check out these garage sale tips to help you make the most money possible. https://www.pennypinchinmom.com/plan-a-successful-garage-sale/
Time and Location
Organization
Wash and Hang your sale clothes
Advertise
Make sure you have ‘change’ (and only accept cash)
(Free session) ‘Successful Yard Sale-ing 101’
This Wednesday morning (May 16) at 11am. Lewisville Branch Library, Shallowford Road.
Questions will be answered and tips provided to organize a successful yard sale.
INFO: Call 336-703-2940
