Tips to having a Successful Garage Sale

Verne HillMay 15, 2018Comments Off on Tips to having a Successful Garage Sale

A yard sale is a perfect way to clear out the clutter and make some extra cash. Check out these garage sale tips to help you make the most money possible.    https://www.pennypinchinmom.com/plan-a-successful-garage-sale/

Time and Location

Organization

Wash and Hang your sale clothes

Advertise

Make sure you have ‘change’ (and only accept cash)

 

(Free session)  ‘Successful Yard Sale-ing 101’

This Wednesday morning (May 16) at 11am. Lewisville Branch Library, Shallowford Road.

Questions will be answered and tips provided to organize a successful yard sale.

INFO: Call 336-703-2940

Verne Hill

