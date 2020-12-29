Search
TIPS: Setting, Keeping Goals for the New Year

Verne HillDec 29, 2020Comments Off on TIPS: Setting, Keeping Goals for the New Year

Fact: Researchers say over half of us (60%) make New Year’s resolutions, but only about 8% are successful in achieving them.

Helpful tips: How to make (and keep) New Year’s resolutions this year…

Pick one main resolution and one or two secondary ones.

Write your resolutions down and post them in easy-to-see places.

Find a way to work on your resolutions every day.

Start just one new habit per month.

Keep track of your progress on a calendar.

https://www.phrasemix.com/blog/5-steps-to-achieving-your-new-years-resolutions

 

Interesting findings about New Year’s resolutions…

-Saving money is one of the top five New Year’s resolutions. Yet, saving money is also in the top five for most commonly failed resolutions.

-More than half of respondents said they fail their resolution before January 31.

-Women make health-focused resolutions while men pledge to find a new job and lay off the alcohol.

https://www.inc.com/peter-economy/10-top-new-years-resolutions-for-success-happiness-in-2019.html

So, what are we all wishing for this year?

Some of the TOP New Year’s resolutions according to one survey…

  1. Diet or eat healthier (71%)
  2. Exercise more (65%)
  3. Lose weight (54%)
  4. Save more and spend less  (32%)
  5. Learn a new skill or hobby (26%)
  6. Quit smoking (21%)
  7. Read more (17%)
  8. Find another job (16%)
  9. Drink less alcohol (15%)
  10. Spend more time with family and friends (13%)

 

