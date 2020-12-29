TIPS: Setting, Keeping Goals for the New Year

Fact: Researchers say over half of us (60%) make New Year’s resolutions, but only about 8% are successful in achieving them.

Helpful tips: How to make (and keep) New Year’s resolutions this year…

Pick one main resolution and one or two secondary ones.

Write your resolutions down and post them in easy-to-see places.

Find a way to work on your resolutions every day.

Start just one new habit per month.

Keep track of your progress on a calendar.

Interesting findings about New Year’s resolutions…

-Saving money is one of the top five New Year’s resolutions. Yet, saving money is also in the top five for most commonly failed resolutions.

-More than half of respondents said they fail their resolution before January 31.

-Women make health-focused resolutions while men pledge to find a new job and lay off the alcohol.

So, what are we all wishing for this year?

