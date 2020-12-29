TIPS: Setting, Keeping Goals for the New Year

Fact: Researchers say over half of us (60%) make New Year’s resolutions, but only about 8% are successful in achieving them.
Helpful tips: How to make (and keep) New Year’s resolutions this year…
Pick one main resolution and one or two secondary ones.
Write your resolutions down and post them in easy-to-see places.
Find a way to work on your resolutions every day.
Start just one new habit per month.
Keep track of your progress on a calendar.
Interesting findings about New Year’s resolutions…
-Saving money is one of the top five New Year’s resolutions. Yet, saving money is also in the top five for most commonly failed resolutions.
-More than half of respondents said they fail their resolution before January 31.
-Women make health-focused resolutions while men pledge to find a new job and lay off the alcohol.
So, what are we all wishing for this year?
Some of the TOP New Year’s resolutions according to one survey…
- Diet or eat healthier (71%)
- Exercise more (65%)
- Lose weight (54%)
- Save more and spend less (32%)
- Learn a new skill or hobby (26%)
- Quit smoking (21%)
- Read more (17%)
- Find another job (16%)
- Drink less alcohol (15%)
- Spend more time with family and friends (13%)
