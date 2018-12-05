TIPS: Preparing for Winter Weather
Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside…
Don’t forget to grab your hat and gloves…
Reminder: Unprotected skin could be injured by frostbite even hypothermia
Home…
Keep the indoor temperature warm.
Allow more heated air near pipes. Open kitchen cabinet doors under the kitchen sink.
Leave all water taps slightly ‘on’ so they drip continuously.
If your pipes do freeze, do not thaw them with extreme heat. Instead, thaw the pipes slowly with warm air from your hair dryer.
Your vehicle…
-Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
-Make certain your tires are properly inflated.
-If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked / replaced…
-Warm up your vehicle, but NEVER in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
-Avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.
http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/
Stock up: Be prepared with a week’s worth of food on hand including…
Drinking water
Canned/no-cook food ( such as bread, crackers, dried fruits)
Non-electric can opener
Baby food and formula (if baby in the household)
Prescription drugs and other medicine
*Buy now: Rock-salt to melt ice on walkways
Always have a First-aid kit stocked year round…
In case of a power failure:
Make sure you can recharge your Mobile phone…
Battery-powered radio / weather radio with extra batteries
Extra batteries for flashlights or lanterns.
If you do use candles, never leave lit candles unattended…
Space Heaters
Keep portable heating sources at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.
Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water.
Never leave children ‘unattended’ near a space heater.
*Never use charcoal grills or portable gas camp stoves indoors. (Fumes)
More information: http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp
Top Ten Red Cross Cold Weather Safety Tips https://goo.gl/uXnGiP
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- TIPS: Preparing for Winter Weather - December 5, 2018
- Tips: Tire Pressure Safety - December 5, 2018
- Wednesday News, December 05, 2018 - December 5, 2018