TIPS: Preparing for Winter Weather

Verne HillDec 05, 2018

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside…

Don’t forget to grab your hat and gloves…

Reminder: Unprotected skin could be injured by frostbite even hypothermia

 

Home…

Keep the indoor temperature warm.

Allow more heated air near pipes. Open kitchen cabinet doors under the kitchen sink.

Leave all water taps slightly ‘on’ so they drip continuously.

If your pipes do freeze, do not thaw them with extreme heat. Instead, thaw the pipes slowly with warm air from your hair dryer.

 

Your vehicle…

-Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

-Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

-If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked / replaced…

-Warm up your vehicle, but NEVER in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

-Avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

 

Stock up: Be prepared with a week’s worth of food on hand including…

Drinking water

Canned/no-cook food ( such as bread, crackers, dried fruits)

Non-electric can opener

Baby food and formula (if baby in the household)

Prescription drugs and other medicine

*Buy now:  Rock-salt to melt ice on walkways

Always have a First-aid kit stocked year round…

 

In case of a power failure:

Make sure you can recharge your Mobile phone…

Battery-powered radio / weather radio with extra batteries

Extra batteries for flashlights or lanterns.

If you do use candles, never leave lit candles unattended…

 

Space Heaters

Keep portable heating sources at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water.

Never leave children ‘unattended’ near a space heater.

*Never use charcoal grills or portable gas camp stoves indoors. (Fumes)

 

More information: http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp

Top Ten Red Cross Cold Weather Safety Tips          https://goo.gl/uXnGiP

 

Verne Hill

