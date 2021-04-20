Tips for picking / storing fresh strawberries

Grab a rain poncho and some comfortable shoes before you head to your favorite strawberry farm this spring. Doug chatted with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about what to do with those strawberries once you get them home. :)\

TIPS: Before you pick...

Call or click to see the status of your local berry farm. Hot or cold, dress accordingly. Wear comfortable shoes. Don’t forget a rain jacket or poncho. Apply sunscreen BEFORE you go to the farm. Leave your pets at home! (Most strawberry farms will NOT allow pets in their fields!).

TIPS: The Pickin’…

Look for strawberries that are ‘fully ripe’. They do not ripen off the vine. Pick strawberries that are totally red in color with a longer stem. Once home: Don’t wash your fresh strawberries, put them directly in the refrigerator. wash the berries as you eat them!

App: Visit NC Farms search strawberry farms by location https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

Local Strawberry Farms will ‘soon’ be open for the season.

NC Strawberry Association: www.ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator

Educator resources: https://ncstrawberry.com/about/educators

Doug Patterson, owner of Patterson Farms in China Grove and past president of the NC Strawberry Association, shares more about the upcoming Strawberry pickin’ season in NC.