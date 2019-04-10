TIPS: How often do you wash (or clean) your bed sheets, that favorite pair of jeans or even your hair? 

Spring Clean / Declutter Week at WBFJ
How often do you wash (or clean) your bed sheets, that favorite pair of jeans or even your hair?
According to AllYou.com, maybe NOT enough…
FYI: Bed Sheets: Once a week
Jeans: Every four to five wears
Your Hair: Every other day
Your Face: Every night (and possibly in the morning, too)
Cleansing every night is essential for both men and women in order to prevent clogged pores and breakouts. If you have oily skin, wash again in the morning
Washing your hair every day strips your strands of natural oils, so it’s best to shampoo on alternating days at most. If you’re prone to oily roots, spray or sprinkle dry shampoo as a refresher to soak up grease.
Mattress: Every six months
Believe it or not, the big, bulky bedroom essential is one of the easiest-to-clean items in your home—and it should be done twice a year!
Purse: Every week
Field tests have shown that purses sometimes carry traces of E. coli, most often on the bottom, which rests on germy surfaces. By keeping your favorite catch-and-carry clean, you’ll avoid unwanted germs gathering inside (and be able to find things easier!).
Carpet: Once a year
We’ve all had this experience: You move a piece of furniture, only to find a pristine patch of carpet that stands in stark contrast to the rest of the dingy floor covering. That’s when it’s time for a deep cleaning.
Computers: As needed
Computer keyboards harbor five times the bacteria found on the typical toilet seat, according to one study. And 10% of people never clean their keybord—it’s time for a change!
Washing jeans every four to five wears is plenty, according to
Wash a vehicle every one to three weeks to keep its finish in good condition
*Check out the interesting article online at Facebook/wbfj – and the News Blog at wbfj.fm http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/29/living/how-often-should-i-wash-everything/index.html?hpt=li_c1
