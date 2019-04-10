Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog TIPS: How often do you wash (or clean) your bed sheets, that favorite pair of jeans or even your hair? 

TIPS: How often do you wash (or clean) your bed sheets, that favorite pair of jeans or even your hair? 

Verne HillApr 10, 2019Comments Off on TIPS: How often do you wash (or clean) your bed sheets, that favorite pair of jeans or even your hair? 

Like

 Spring Clean / Declutter Week at WBFJ

How often do you wash (or clean) your bed sheets, that favorite pair of jeans or even your hair?  

According to AllYou.com, maybe NOT enough…

FYI:    Bed Sheets: Once a week

Jeans: Every four to five wears

Your Hair: Every other day

 

Your Face: Every night (and possibly in the morning, too)

Cleansing every night is essential for both men and women in order to prevent clogged pores and breakouts. If you have oily skin, wash again in the morning

 

Your Hair: Every other day

Washing your hair every day strips your strands of natural oils, so it’s best to shampoo on alternating days at most. If you’re prone to oily roots, spray or sprinkle dry shampoo as a refresher to soak up grease.

 

Mattress: Every six months

Believe it or not, the big, bulky bedroom essential is one of the easiest-to-clean items in your home—and it should be done twice a year!

 

Purse: Every week

Field tests have shown that purses sometimes carry traces of E. coli, most often on the bottom, which rests on germy surfaces. By keeping your favorite catch-and-carry clean, you’ll avoid unwanted germs gathering inside (and be able to find things easier!).

 

Carpet: Once a year

We’ve all had this experience: You move a piece of furniture, only to find a pristine patch of carpet that stands in stark contrast to the rest of the dingy floor covering. That’s when it’s time for a deep cleaning.

 

Computers: As needed

Computer keyboards harbor five times the bacteria found on the typical toilet seat, according to one study. And 10% of people never clean their keybord—it’s time for a change!

 

Washing jeans every four to five wears is plenty, according to

 

Wash a vehicle every one to three weeks to keep its finish in good condition

*Check out the interesting article online at Facebook/wbfj – and the News Blog at wbfj.fm  http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/29/living/how-often-should-i-wash-everything/index.html?hpt=li_c1

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThis senior on the WFU women’s golf team has received a lot of attention since she won in Augusta
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerApr 10, 2019

This senior on the WFU women’s golf team has received a lot of attention since she won in Augusta

Verne HillApr 10, 2019

Optional Teacher Workday for some area schools on May 1

Verne HillApr 10, 2019

Community Events

Apr
11
Thu
9:00 am Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Apr 11 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Patient-family volunteers receive specialized training, enabling them to provide companionship and caregiver support to those experiencing a life-limiting illness. The agency encourages patient-family volunteers to consider a commitment of one to three hours per week.[...]
6:00 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Apr 11 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
This is an open house for St. John’s Lutheran Middle School only. 336.725.1651 http://stjohnsfalcons.org
6:30 pm “Joytime” Ladies Conference 2019 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
“Joytime” Ladies Conference 2019 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
Apr 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Guest Speaker: Joy Greene of Joytime Ministries Musical Guest: Natalie Grant Tickets: $18.00 & $22.50 (General Admission) $32.50 (Gold Circle) $50.00 (VIP / Meet & Greet) http://www.joytime.org Presented by Joytime Ministries      
Apr
12
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Apr 12 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:30 pm “Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
“Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 12 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
“Sticks & Stones” is a musical drama about how death is inevitable, it’s how you choose to live that matters Tickets: $25.00 (priority seating)  /  $18.00 (adults) $15.00 (group 10+)  /  $10.00 (children 3-12) http://www.sticksandstones.tv[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes