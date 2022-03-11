‘Spring Forward’ this Saturday night.

In general, “losing” an hour in the Spring is ‘more of an adjustment’ than “gaining” an hour in the fall. How long will it take you to adapt to time changes? Though a bit simplistic, a rule of thumb is that it takes about one day to adjust for each hour of time change. But this can vary (a lot) among individuals!

Navigating the seasonal time change. Tips to help…

Exercise. Moderate exercise, such as walking, can help you sleep better. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, three (or more) times a week.

Soak up some sun. Sunlight will help set your body’s internal clock, which controls things like your sleep-wake cycle.

Keep Regular Sleep Hours. Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day. This helps your body regulate its sleep pattern and get the most out of the hours you sleep.

Avoid ‘sleeping in’ an hour longer in the mornings. If possible, wake up at the same time on the weekends, too, which makes Monday mornings easier to bear.

Good News: Our internal clocks will adjust on their own in several days.

Napping is OK! If you feel sleepy after the ‘time change’, take a short nap in the afternoon, but not too close to bedtime.

Also: Limit caffeine and eat ‘lightly’ at night

https://www.webmd.com/sleep-disorders/spring-forward-with-sleep-tips

https://www.webmd.com/sleep-disorders/features/coping-with-time-changes