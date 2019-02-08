TIPS: Keeping flowers ‘fresher, longer’…

Fact: Flowers have a “vase life”, and it’s not forever.
Obviously, it’s no great loss if a $10 supermarket bouquet wilts in a few days. But Valentine roses can cost at least $60 a dozen. So, you want to be able to enjoy your fragrant gift for as long as possible.
A few TIPS that will help keep the investment of flowers ‘fresher, longer’…
*Keep flowers in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.
Make sure all containers are scrupulously clean.
Remove any leaves below the water line.
Don’t leave dead flowers in the vase. Remove the ones that didn’t make it ASAP. -Start with fresh flowers—cut or buy them first thing in the morning.
