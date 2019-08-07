Tips to keep you safe in public places

Keeping you and your family safe in the world we live in with several life saving TIPS while enjoying ‘public’ places

Interview from 2018: Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) chats with T.C. EVANS…

Pay attention, look around and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

If something doesn’t seem ‘right’ trust your instinct, your discernment! Get out or move to a safe place.

Get low, take cover + get to an exit quickly.

Call law enforcement once you are ‘safe’ and out of harms way

Ditch the Stroller – Important, get your little ones to safety, leave the stroller!!

Tips for teens / Youth group leaders

Act Quickly, Don’t pause.

Map out your surroundings.

Have an ‘exit’ plan and a meeting location if separated

Does your Church have a ‘Safety Team’?

T.C. Evans has 30 years of Law Enforcement experience combined with 12 years of firearms instruction. Discover the purpose – as well as the practical aspects – of a “church safety team”. Contact TC Evans at 309-3187