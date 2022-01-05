Search
Tips: What to do if high winds damaged my roof?

Verne HillJan 05, 2022

Recent high winds could mean damage to your home’s roof!  News 2 (in their ‘2 Wants to Know’ segment) has some helpful advice…

Go up in your attic and see if you notice any water stains or see any damage.
Take a walk around your house and look at the shingles. Are they laying flat or do they appear cracked, buckling, or damaged?
Does your roof appear to sag or droop?

*If you notice any damage, you’ll need to call your insurance company and a reputable roofer. You can get a quote from a roofer before or after the insurance adjuster comes out. The timing isn’t as important as these guidelines.

Get everything in writing: the full price, the materials, estimated time frame of how long it will take.

From your roofer / contractor…
 Get quotes from three different companies (recommended).

Check their score on the BBB website.

Don’t pay in full up-front. Use the third rule: a third up-front, a third when they start the project and a third when they’re done.

Don’t pay in cash. It’s nearly impossible to get it back if there is a problem.

Note: Law enforcement says to listen for ‘red flags’.

“If (a contractor) tells you to make a down payment to get you to the head of the line. If they say they can get your material here quickly. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably too good to be true.”

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/got-roof-damage-how-to-tell-what-to-do-next-winter-storm-roofing-company-insurance-process-get-quotes-dont-pay-in-cash-or-up-front-in-full/83

