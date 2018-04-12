Search
Proven tips for Happiness…

Verne HillApr 12, 2018Comments Off on Proven tips for Happiness…

Happiness turns out to be a worthwhile pursuit.

Happier people are physically healthier, have stronger immune systems, are more creative and productive at work, have more friends, make more money and are more likely to get married, a review of more than 200 studies found. They even live longer than their ‘half empty’ peers.

*50% of our happiness is genetic.  *Surprisingly, a tiny 10% of happiness depends on life circumstances, such as income, education, health or marital status.  *So, what about the other 40%?  We can manipulate 40% of our happiness level by consciously adopting the behaviors of happy people.

Here are the top 10 scientifically proven ways to increase well-being:

-Once a week, write down five things you are grateful for, in all aspects of your life.

-Practice optimistic thinking: Notice what’s right instead of what’s wrong and give yourself the benefit of the doubt.

-Nurturing relationships and proactively schedule time with family and friends.

-Commit to meaningful goals that are personally rewarding (instead of focusing on gaining the approval of others).

-Develop coping strategies to navigate setbacks.

-Learn to forgive.

-Spend time on “flow” experiences—those activities in which you are so absorbed that time seems to disappear, whether it’s sports, music, reading, writing, etc.

-Learn to meditate.

-Participate in a religious service at least once a week.

-Be physically active every day.

 

At the end of the day, happiness is a choice. And it takes discipline. That’s the conclusion of “The How of Happiness,” written by Sonja Lyubomirsky, a psychology professor at the University of California, Riverside. 

https://www.lightworkers.com/10-scientifically-proven-ways-to-be-happier/

