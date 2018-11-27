TIPS: Easy Ways to Make an Artificial Tree Look More Real

There are plenty of reasons to love an artificial Christmas tree: It’s environmentally-friendly, it lasts for years, and it doesn’t shed pine needles everywhere.

The one – major downside? These trees can look, well NOT real.

Here are some tips: Try fluffing up the branches, adding some fresh garland, and making your tree smell like pine. https://www.realsimple.com/home-organizing/fake-christmas-tree-look-real