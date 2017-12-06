Tips: Driving in Winter Weather

WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA.

Today we will focus on winter weather driving tips to keep in mind when snow and ice are in the forecast.

North Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week – Today’s topic: Driving in winter weather

Seventy-five percent of all winter weather related deaths occur on the road, either in accidents or by people

becoming stranded. When the weather is bad and driving conditions are poor, the best bet is to stay at home.

However, if you must venture out, the following tips could make for a safer journey.

1) Make sure your car is in good running condition. Make sure that your battery, antifreeze, windshield

wipers, ignition and thermostat are all in good working order. Be sure your tires have enough tread.

Replace any of these items if necessary.

2) If you must go out when snow and ice are on the ground, let someone know your destination and when

you plan to arrive. Also take a cell phone with you if possible.

3) Clean snow and ice off all parts of your car before you drive away.

4) Keep your gas tank as full as possible when snow and ice are forecast. This will not only give you added

peace of mind, it also increases the weight of your car and this will provide additional traction.

5) Keep the following basic items in your car – windshield scraper and brush, booster/jumper cables, a tow

chain or rope, bag of sand or salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and road map.

6) Overall drive slow. Driving at even posted speeds is extremely dangerous when snow and ice are on the

road. Many vehicles will lose traction especially at higher speeds resulting in serious accident and

vehicle rollovers.

7) Steer your car into the skid. If your vehicle loses traction and begins to skid, steer the front tires into the

direction of the skid. Never hit your brakes as this will result in a more serious skid and spinning of the

vehicle. When your vehicle skids keep your cool and remain calm. Again driving at slower speeds will

help you recover from a skid.

If you get stranded on the road:

1) Stay in your car! Do not seek alternate shelter unless it is close by or already visible. You can easily

become disoriented in heavy snow and cold temperatures. Take a cell phone with you when you travel

if possible.

2) Periodically turn on the car engine for brief periods. This will help provide heat to the inside of the car.

However, to avoid carbon monoxide gas buildup, clear the exhaust pipe of snow and leave a downwind

window slightly open for ventilation.

3) Make yourself visible by tying a colored cloth to your antenna or door, or by turning on your dome light

when running the engine.

Being prepared for winter weather means having the necessary information to make the right decisions.

Weather forecasts play a large role in this decision making process. The National Weather Service recommends

that you regularly check its web site or tune into NOAA Weather Radio, local television and local radio in order

to keep informed of weather conditions and forecasts this winter.

Additional winter weather preparedness resources:

NWS winter safety page: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety

North Carolina Department of Public Safety preparedness page: http://readync.org

FEMA’s winter preparedness page: https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather

North Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week for 2017 is December 3-9, 2017

Winter Storm Safety Tips and Resources

http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/winter/index.shtml