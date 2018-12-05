TIPS: Driving in Winter Weather

All jokes aside, can any of us really navigate ice and snow in North Carolina? The State Highway Patrol offers these tips for travel during winter weather:

Monitor fuel levels.

Clear your windshield and other windows of snow and ice before traveling.

Use headlamps and windshield wipers.

Plan for delays and longer than usual travel times.

Increase your following distance and decrease your speed.

Choose several routes as some roadways may be closed.

Share your travel plans/routes with others.

Keep your cell phone charged.

Always be aware of your location in case you become stranded.

If your vehicle becomes disabled, stay inside the vehicle until assistance arrives.

Contact 911 or *HP in emergency situations only.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a windshield scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and road map. Visit DriveNC.gov for roadway conditions.