Tips for driving in the snow and ice…

Verne HillJan 22, 2019Comments Off on Tips for driving in the snow and ice…

Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

 

Drive slowly.

Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.

 

Don’t stop if you can avoid it.

There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

 

Don’t stop going up a hill.

There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

 

Stay home.

Bottom Line: If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can.

 

Be Prepared:

Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires + switch out ‘old’ wiper blades.   

 

Visit AAA’s YouTube page for more videos on winter driving tips.

Winter Driving Tips from AAA:  http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
