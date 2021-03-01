Search
Tips and Deals on turning 55 years old

Verne HillMar 01, 2021

What age is considered a ‘senior citizen’?

VERNE is asking for a friend…

According to after55.com, a few senior discounts start as early as age 50,

especially with an AARP card.  But the senior savings really kick in at 55 and 60.

https://www.after55.com/blog/senior-citizen-age/

#1 thing you must do upon turning 55?

Listen to your doctor, eat healthier, but most importantly, get moving and stay moving. You don’t have to kill yourself with side bends or sit-ups.  Go dancing, take a swim class, golf, do yoga, or go on a gentle hike at the park

https://www.after55.com/blog/senior-citizen-age/

Senior Deals: Starting at age 55, you can get deals at retailers (like Belk and Walgreens). Most restaurants including Denny’s, I-Hop, Outback and Carrabba’s.

Cruise discounts with Carnival and Royal Caribbean.  Even Senior Citizen ‘mobile plans’ with Verizon and T-Mobile. Flip phone optional? 😊

https://www.dealnews.com/features/discounts/senior-discounts/

 

Verne Hill

