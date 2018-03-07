Tips: Coping with springing forward this weekend

Official time to spring ahead one hour is 2am this Sunday morning, March 11 or before bed.

Still, springing ahead one hour can take the pep out of your step.

People on average sleep 40 minutes less than their normal amount on the night following the springtime change, according to the National Sleep Foundation,

Tips to help recover from losing that extra hour…

Catch up on sleep before the weekend.

Go to bed at your usual time after the time change.

Get up at your usual time regularly.

Get sunlight soon after awakening; go outside for a walk.

Avoid sunlight or bright light in the evening.

Don’t nap within a few hours of your regular bedtime.

Avoid caffeine, nicotine and alcohol for several hours before bedtime.

The Monday after ‘springing forward’ can be rough…

Cyberloafing: On the Monday after shifting to daylight saving time, employees spend more time than normal surfing the web for content unrelated to their work, according to a Penn State study.

Heart attacks: The number of acute myocardial infarctions jumps 24% on the Monday after the springtime change…

Workplace injuries: The Monday after the time change, workers sustained more workplace injuries and their injuries were more severe compared with other days.

In addition, when we’re tired, we don’t always make the best decisions or maintain self-control, researchers say — which can affect your bottom line.

Don’t make big spending or life choices if you are sleep-deprived, says Lauren Hale, a professor at Stony Brook University School of Medicine. https://goo.gl/NZqxZu