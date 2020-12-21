Tips: Caring for your Poinsettia

Keeping your poinsettias looking good throughout the holiday season.

*Keep them between 55 and 75 degrees.

*Away from drafts, in an area with bright sunlight.

*Allow the potting mix to dry out before watering.

NOTE: When choosing poinsettias, look for plants with dark green leaves from top to bottom. Plants with yellowing lower leaves will not last as long as plants with green lower leaves. Source: NC State University Cooperative Extension

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-the-choosing-and-care-of-poinsettias/