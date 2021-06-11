TIP: When to use that ‘recirculation button’ in your car

Useful tip: Most all vehicles have a recirculation button with the AC controls in their cars. But many of us are unsure when to use it.

Well, the easy answer is to use it in the summer and turn it off in the winter.

*The recirculation button simply takes the air from inside the car and recirculates it in the cabin instead of pulling fresh air from outside.

On HOT days, if you do not recirculate the cooler air in the cabin, your AC system is pulling hot air from outside and trying to cool it. Using the recirculation feature will get your car cooler and will decrease the wear and tear on your AC system.

Also, any time you are stuck in traffic ( summer or winter) be sure to use the recirculate. Studies show that recirculating your AC can cut down on the pollutants entering your vehicle by 20% when stuck in traffic! https://www.southernliving.com/news/car-air-recirculation-button