TIP: Here’s how to spot a credit card skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Verne HillSep 06, 2018

Knowing what to look for could save you from identity theft

 

You can never be too careful when it comes to protecting your identity.

 

Identity thieves are attaching credit card skimmers to machines in order to get the card’s information.  The theft devices are placed over the area of the machine where you insert your card. When you swipe your card, you won’t see the skimmer, though.

 

In fact, the only way to know if it’s safe to insert your card is to inspect – even pull on – the area immediately around the card slot.

You’re not going to damage or destroy an ATM by pulling on it and checking to make sure there’s nothing wrong with it.

 

Thieves usually don’t spend a long time affixing the skimmer to the machines because of the risk of getting caught. You won’t need any tools to check for one. All you’ll have to do is pull the card slot area to see if you were about to be swindled.

 

You should also be on the lookout for small surveillance cameras pointing at the keypad. Look all around the machine, not just in the most obvious spots. It is easier for thieves to use your card if they can also see you enter your PIN number or ZIP code, so always cover the keypad with your hand, even if you don’t see a camera.  https://www.wxii12.com/article/how-to-spot-credit-card-skimmer/10335118

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostForsyth Jail and Prison Ministries
