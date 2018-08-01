Tip: Getting kids to eat apples

A group of researchers at Cornell University’s Food Lab wondered why so many lunchroom apples ending up in the trash, virtually untouched.
Was it that the students simply didn’t like apples??
Well, not the case…
A pilot study conducted at numerous schools found that consumption jumped by more than 60% when apples were served SLICED.
**The hardest part was (and is) getting kids to take the first bite.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/05/19/the-apple-industrys-strange-savior/?tid=sm_tw
