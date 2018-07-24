TIP: Ceiling fan rotation makes a difference?

TIP: Depending on the time of year, your ceiling fan should rotate in a different direction.

Summer = Counter clockwise: In the summer, your ceiling fan is meant to cool, so you’ll want it to push air down. This forces the airflow to hit you directly. So, the ceiling fan should be rotating in a counter-clockwise direction.

BTW: A downward draft from a ceiling fan can make you feel up to 8 degrees cooler.

Winter = Clockwise: In the winter, you want a warming effect, you should switch the direction of the fan to clockwise, forcing the warm air near the ceiling (remember, heat rises) back down. https://www.cnet.com/how-to/how-to-use-ceiling-fan/