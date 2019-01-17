TIP: What to buy (and not buy) in January

A new year brings a new opportunity to shop smart and save money.
Buy: Christmas decorations
Stock up on holiday closeouts if you have space to store extra stuff until next December.
Buy: TVs
Retailers normally offer ‘discounts’ before the big game (Super Bowl happens Feb 3). BTW: LG is slashing the prices of its 55- and 65-inch B8 OLED TV
/https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2019/01/15/lg-is-discounting-its-awesome-oled-tvs-in-time-for-the-super-bowl/38900607/
Buy: Fitness gear
Look for deals on fitness wear and equipment.
BTW: January is a solid time to sign up for a gym at a discount.
*But don’t spend that money unless you’re sure you’ll use the membership. All too often, new members lock themselves in for a full year, then stop showing up after a month or two.
Shop: White sales
January is when department stores host “white sales” to clear out their inventory of sheets, towels, blankets and more. Expect savings to be especially deep on clearance items – offering 60%-70% off bedding basics.
Skip: Toys
Skip: Mattresses
Great deals on mattresses happen in February around Presidents Day.
NOTE: Mattress deals will return in May (over Memorial Day weekend) and in September (over Labor Day weekend).
More info: https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/shopping/buy-skip-january/
