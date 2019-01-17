TIP: What to buy (and not buy) in January

A new year brings a new opportunity to shop smart and save money.

Buy: Christmas decorations

Stock up on holiday closeouts if you have space to store extra stuff until next December.

Buy: TVs

Retailers normally offer ‘discounts’ before the big game (Super Bowl happens Feb 3). BTW: LG is slashing the prices of its 55- and 65-inch B8 OLED TV

/https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2019/01/15/lg-is-discounting-its-awesome-oled-tvs-in-time-for-the-super-bowl/38900607/

Buy: Fitness gear

Look for deals on fitness wear and equipment.

BTW: January is a solid time to sign up for a gym at a discount.

*But don’t spend that money unless you’re sure you’ll use the membership. All too often, new members lock themselves in for a full year, then stop showing up after a month or two.

Shop: White sales

January is when department stores host “white sales” to clear out their inventory of sheets, towels, blankets and more. Expect savings to be especially deep on clearance items – offering 60%-70% off bedding basics.

Skip: Toys

Skip: Mattresses

Great deals on mattresses happen in February around Presidents Day.

NOTE: Mattress deals will return in May (over Memorial Day weekend) and in September (over Labor Day weekend).

More info: https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/shopping/buy-skip-january/

Here are 10 products we absolutely love that you should never buy at full price.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2019/01/11/10-things-you-should-never-buy-at-full-price/38882131/