Timeline: Upcoming events to remember, honor Billy Graham

Information regarding public and private funeral arrangements from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association memorial website https://goo.gl/HrbnC6

Please continue to pray for the Graham family. And ways to share Jesus with others…

*The 5 children: Gigi (born Virginia), Anne, Bunny (born Ruth), Franklin and Ned.

Timeline: Quick Look at memorial gatherings over the next week

Traffic delays are possible Saturday, February 24, due to the funeral motorcade for Reverend Billy Graham. The motorcade will proceed from Asheville to Charlotte between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the potential for delays along I-40 East, U.S. 321 South, I-85 South and some surface streets in Charlotte.

More information about the motorcade, including recommended viewing areas, https://goo.gl/TBdrGm

Monday and Tuesday: Public event in Charlotte

Graham will lie in ‘repose’ at his homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte this Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday: Public event in DC

Billy Graham’s body will ‘Lie in Honor’ at the US Capitol Rotunda (FEB 28 – Mar 1)

So what’s the difference between a body ‘lying in state’ vs ‘lying in honor’… https://goo.gl/GMvM4G

Friday, March 2: A ‘celebration of life’ service honoring Billy Graham

A private, invitation-only celebration of life service will be held next Friday, March 1st under a “Canvass cathedral” or gigantic ‘tent’ near the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. (A nod to the humble beginnings of Graham’s ministry)

Billy Graham will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Ruth on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

(NEW) Triad Connection: Jonathan Lotz recalls Billy Graham, the grandfather

Billy Graham may have been ‘larger than life’ for many, but for Jonathan Lotz, he was “granddaddy.” Lotz – the son of Graham’s daughter Anne Graham Lotz – grew up spending time with the Billy and Ruth (his grandparents) over holidays and summers. Jonathan also worked with the ministry helping to organizing crusades for the better part of a decade (from 1994 to 2002).

“He (Billy Graham) was the same man in public as he was in private…

always warm, gracious and full of humility.”

Lotz, an ordained minister, lives in Mocksville and also works at the Chick-fil-A in Clemmons. https://goo.gl/HsGA9L

Graham’s ministry reached millions of lives around the world.

He shared the gospel of Jesus Christ to nearly 215 million people in live audiences in more than 185 countries.

Billy Graham: 7 Best Quotes About Heaven https://goo.gl/VhmN2y

“Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead.

Don’t you believe a word of it.

I shall be more alive than I am now.

I will just have changed my address.

I will have gone into the presence of God…”

-Quote from Rev Billy Graham, going ‘home’ at the age of 99

“The graveside is a place of great rejoicing for the believer,

because we know this is not the end…” Rev Billy Graham, spoken at Ruth’s funeral service

We are not cisterns made for hoarding,

we are channels made for sharing. -Billy Graham

Only God who made us can touch us

and change us and save us from ourselves. -Billy Graham

Only the supernatural love of God through changed lives

can solve the problems that we face in our world. -Billy Graham