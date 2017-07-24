Search
“Time has run out” for little Charlie Gard

Verne Hill Jul 24, 2017

NEW: “Charlie will not reach his first birthday on August 4th.    To let our beautiful little Charlie go is the hardest thing we’ll ever have to do…”   -The parents of Charlie Guard (Chris Gard and Connie Yates)  http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-40708343

The parents of terminally-ill British baby Charlie Gard have ended their legal challenge to take him to the US for experimental treatment. A lawyer representing the parents (told the British High Court) “Due to the delay in treatment that window of opportunity has been lost.” Charlie will be offered palliative care and kept comfortable until his rare genetic disease ends his life.

-Judge Nicholas Francis had scheduled a two-day hearing to consider fresh evidence after Dr. Michio Hirano, an American neurology expert from Columbia Medical Center, came to London to examine little Charlie. But, nothing further could be done.

-Charlie’s parents (Chris Gard and Connie Yates) are moving forward to start a foundation in Charlie’s honor “to stand (with) other parents, children.”
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2017/07/charlie-gards-parents-withdraw-appeal-for-his-life/#LudIZ7gMYl2OdrMO.99

The Back Story:  The 11-month-old (Charlie) has a rare genetic condition, and his parents wanted him to receive an experimental treatment. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital had argued that the treatment wouldn’t help and could cause the child pain. They wanted to switch off his life support and allow him to die peacefully.  The case won international attention after Charlie’s parents received support from Pope Francis, President Trump and even some members of the U.S. Congress. https://goo.gl/viiwej

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
