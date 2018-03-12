Time change = Change batteries in your smoke detectors 

Search
Verne HillMar 12, 2018 

Most detectors will operate about 6 months on a battery, so the common advice is to replace batteries twice a year.

A good time to replace all of your smoke detectors’ batteries, because it serves as a twice-yearly reminder, is on the weekends when we set our clocks forward for daylight savings time and back to standard time.  https://goo.gl/ZtbkSL

