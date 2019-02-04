Turning back time? The Time capsule at Thruway Shopping Center will be opened later this month after 50 years.

The capsule was buried on Feb. 14, 1969, to commemorate the grand opening of Thruway Theatre (which is no longer in existence). The plaque on the capsule has an OPEN date of Feb. 14, 2019, but the grand opening celebration is actually being planned for two days later on Feb. 16, a Saturday, to allow more people to attend. Time TBA… The theater is long gone, but the plaque and the buried time capsule remain in the sidewalk in front of the FastMed Urgent Care clinic.

George Lee was the master of ceremonies for the 1969 event, back when WTOB radio station was based above the Town Steak House next door to the theater.

Dewey’s Bakery is the only merchant still at Thruway that was there when the capsule was buried.

NOTE: After taking out the existing capsule, Thruway plans to bury a new ‘time capsule’ in its place, to be opened in 2069. Give your suggestions for items to be placed in the new time capsule on our WBFJ Facebook page.