TikTok threat targeting women?

TikTok users are urging women to be careful on April 24, citing unspecified threats of sexual violence. Some people believe it’s a joke (in extremely poor taste), while others believe it is true.

Lt. Todd Hart, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the department is aware of the posts.

“The Winston-Salem Police Department was already aware of a couple of people on TikTok posting April 24th as ‘Rape Day,’” Hart said.

TikTok is also aware of videos and has been removing them from the site, Hart said.

TikTok is requesting any users that see something referencing April 24 to take a screenshot and include the hashtags that have the account information of the person sharing the content.

There have been no direct threats in Winston-Salem, Hart said. “As always, we encourage all citizens to stay alert of their surroundings and if you see anything suspicious then report it,” Hart said.

SOURCE: Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-is-there-any-truth-to-the-tiktok-rumors-about-april-24/article_5e3a8ea8-a129-11eb-8b6f-5b3c2aa1fd9b.html#utm_source=journalnow.com