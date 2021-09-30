Thursday News, September 30, 2021

Allergy Alert: ‘Weed Pollen’ like Ragweed in the MODERATE range for Thursday.

Greensboro: Mr. Thomas Faucette turned 100 years old on Wednesday.

Mr Faucette has been a crossing guard with Greensboro Police Department since 1988. The students, teachers, and staff at Peck elementary celebrated Mr. Faucette on Wednesday for all his years of service. Before becoming a crossing guard, Mr Faucette retired from the post office and served in WWII. https://www.facebook.com/GreensboroPolice

The latest product to suffer from supply chain issues: paint.

Sherwin-Williams told investors this week that it is facing some of the same ‘raw material shortages’ that are effecting other industries, which is driving up costs.

Prices are likely to go up through the end of the year.

WFU Water Tank maintenance starting today (Sept 30)

Water customers on the northwest side of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County may notice water pressure fluctuations or temporary discoloration in their tap water over the next week (thru Friday, Oct 8). https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=720

Vote early, vote often? The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)! The Salem Parkway renovation is the only North Carolina project among 12 finalists nationwide.

Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

US Postal Service will slow down some mail delivery starting Friday.

The changes, which include longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours are part of a 10-year plan to sustain the delivery service. BTW: Within a local area, standard delivery time for a single-piece of first-class mail will remain at two days. Longer if mailed to California. https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/29/politics/usps-mail-slowdown/index.html

When all else fails, order pizza?

An elementary school principal in Pennsylvania ordered pizza for his 400 students when staffing issues resulted in no food services staff members being available to distribute meals earlier in the week. *Quick thinking!!

Headline of the Morning

“Take the Money and Run?”

A well-known Danish artist was given $84,000 by a museum to use in a work of art. When he delivered the finished product, it was not as promised.

Instead, the artist, Jens Haaning, gave the Kunsten Museum in Denmark two blank canvases – titled “Take the Money and Run.”

The museum director said he wants the money returned on January 16, 2022, or “they will see Mr Haaning in court…”

Are you registered to vote?

Municipal elections are coming up this Fall in North Carolina

Early Voting: October 14 – 30, 2021

Election Day is November 2, 2021

Check your voter registration or register now on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Winston-Salem: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road remains CLOSED due to a water main break which led to a sinkhole.

*Crews should have the road back open by 5pm this Friday, October 1st…

For the first time since June, the rate of new Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the US is expected to decrease over the next four weeks, according to the CDC.

A bit of hope as the more transmissible Delta variant continues to spread.

Today is the last day for Congress to get some sort of stopgap bill in order to avoid a government shutdown at midnight. A deal had been reached, and both the Senate and the House will likely vote on a continuing resolution today to keep the government funded at current levels for a set time period.

Update? The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking into social media tips that Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of death of

Gabby Petito, might be ‘hiding out’ in our Northern Mountains?

Laundrie has NOT been seen in more than two weeks. Police are looking for him!

BTW: Laundrie and Petito grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to Florida.

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/could-gabby-petitos-boyfriend-be-hiding-nc-mountains/