Thursday News, September 26, 2019  

Thursday News, September 26, 2019  

Verne Hill Sep 26, 2019  

7 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.  Less than 3 months til Christmas

 

Headline of the Morning 

“Crews will be working on Business 40 seven days a week

Taking advantage of the good weather! That’s the word from Larry Shaver (NC DOT).

Mid-October = Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and

Cloverdale Avenue should be back open to two lanes in each direction.

Late October = Re-opening of Brookstown Avenue.

January 2020 = Cherry Street and Marshall Street should be back open.

Projected Date: Completion of the Business 40 Improvement Project through downtown Winston-Salem will be the spring of 2020.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/crews-to-work-on-business-seven-days-a-week/article_91caed41-08b9-5911-b24c-4ee5f0b73f72.html

 

 

A ‘playground in the trees’ is coming to the Greensboro Science Center and much of it will be handicapped accessible.

The Kiwanisaurus Tree House Adventure will include specialized treehouses and interactive adventure bridges. A grand opening is planned for spring 2020.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/treehouse-playground-slated-to-open-at-greensboro-science-center-early/article_e56055d2-869c-5e8a-b881-45ac51777fa1.html

 

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Monday it has been awarded a $25 million, six-year federal grant for its cancer research.  The grant from the National Cancer Institute’s Community Oncology research program focuses on extending clinical research in cardiovascular and neurocognitive complications of cancer treatments, and on improving patient well-being during cancer care.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-gets-m-for-cancer-research/article_648a4148-d118-5da9-98a7-e68d0e97d2b7.html

 

The CEO of Juul Labs has resigned in the every growing vaping crisis.

Juul announced Wednesday that the company is suspending all of its broadcast, print and digital ads in the U.S  BTW: At least 530 people have had cases of vaping-related lung illnesses, according to the CDC. Eight people have died in six states. 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/09/25/juul-ceo-resigns-ads-suspended-vaping/2438133001/

 

 

O*NET OnLine: Check out this online tool that Job Coach Randy Wooden mentioned this morning…  https://www.onetonline.org/
O*NET OnLine has detailed descriptions of the world of work for use by job seekers, workforce development and HR professionals, students, researchers, and more!
https://www.wbfj.fm/job-search-reasons-people-dont-land-job/

NOTE: Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill, shared more about “Reasons Why People Don’t Land THE Job”.

Read more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem

(336) 464-0516 www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
